Woman gives birth in Rescue 1122 ambulance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman gave birth to a child in Rescue 1122 ambulance when she was being shifted to a hospital here on Saturday.

Spokesperson of Rescue 1122 said that a woman resident of Kohat road was being shifted to the hospital when she gave birth to a baby in the vehicle. Both mother and the baby were shifted to nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be normal.

Considering the situation, with the permission and presence of the family members, the emergency medical technician delivered the woman in an ambulance in a professional manner.

Rescue ambulance has delivery kit and other equipment using in this connection he said.

10 babies born in rescue ambulance in different districts of the province this month as a few days ago, twins were born in an ambulance in district Malakand, he added.