UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Gives Birth In Rescue 1122 Ambulance

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 01:12 PM

Woman gives birth in Rescue 1122 ambulance

A woman gave birth to a child in Rescue 1122 ambulance when she was being shifted to a hospital here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman gave birth to a child in Rescue 1122 ambulance when she was being shifted to a hospital here on Saturday.

Spokesperson of Rescue 1122 said that a woman resident of Kohat road was being shifted to the hospital when she gave birth to a baby in the vehicle. Both mother and the baby were shifted to nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be normal.

Considering the situation, with the permission and presence of the family members, the emergency medical technician delivered the woman in an ambulance in a professional manner.

Rescue ambulance has delivery kit and other equipment using in this connection he said.

10 babies born in rescue ambulance in different districts of the province this month as a few days ago, twins were born in an ambulance in district Malakand, he added.

Related Topics

Road Vehicle Kohat Malakand Rescue 1122 Women Family

Recent Stories

US to announce sanctions, visa bans on Saudis over ..

3 minutes ago

PTI's govt determines to uplift standard of under- ..

2 minutes ago

A two-day workshop on education held

19 minutes ago

Vaccination of health workers continue

19 minutes ago

Khattak dance, Musical show, skits of President Pr ..

19 minutes ago

No illegal profiteering to be allowed, says AC Kha ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.