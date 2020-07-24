UrduPoint.com
Woman Gives Birth In Rickshaw In Hyderabad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:01 PM

Woman gives birth in Rickshaw in Hyderabad

Civil Hospital in Hyderabad refused to assist the woman after which she left for another health facility but gave birth when she was on her way to it.

HYDERABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) A woman gave birth in a rickshaw after staff of a local hospital refused to assist her here on Friday.

The woman was brought to Civil hospital in Hyderabad but the staffers refused to provide her a stretcher to move to a labour room.

She was feeling pain and when the staffers refused to offer any help she was taken to any other place but she gave birth when she was in rickshaw. A sweeper lady helped her in the situation.

According to the repots, some health workers of gynae department were also called there for her assistance. The relatives of the family covered the vehicle with a chadar or shawl before she gave birth.

More Stories From Pakistan

