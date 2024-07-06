Woman Gives Birth To A Baby In Rescue 1122's Ambulance
Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) A woman gave birth to a baby in Rescue 1122's ambulance which was heading towards hospital.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, a woman (S) underwent severe pain when she was visiting government girls high school Kot Addu to receive financial assistance under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).
Rescue 1122 ambulance rushed to the site in order to shift the woman to hospital. However, the woman gave birth to a baby in the ambulance. Rescuer Abdur Razaq, after seeking permission from her heirs, handled the case successfully. Both
the mother and baby are stable, said Rescue 1122 officials.
Recent Stories
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in three operations3 minutes ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh14 minutes ago
-
62 Farmers Facilitation Centres established in key cotton areas to boost productivity: Iftikhar Saho ..23 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs hotel in Quetta23 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar chairs meeting to discuss agenda item for 52nd CCI meeting23 minutes ago
-
Rain forecast for Bahawalpur23 minutes ago
-
LG employees demanded to restore abolished taxes of local bodies23 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Line Dera23 minutes ago
-
PRCS trains volunteers to respond during epidemic33 minutes ago
-
On Wani's martyrdom anniversary, JKNF reiterates its commitment to carry forward martyrs' mission33 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Iranian President34 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees34 minutes ago