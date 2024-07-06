Open Menu

Woman Gives Birth To A Baby In Rescue 1122's Ambulance

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Woman gives birth to a baby in Rescue 1122's ambulance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) A woman gave birth to a baby in Rescue 1122's ambulance which was heading towards hospital.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a woman (S) underwent severe pain when she was visiting government girls high school Kot Addu to receive financial assistance under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Rescue 1122 ambulance rushed to the site in order to shift the woman to hospital. However, the woman gave birth to a baby in the ambulance. Rescuer Abdur Razaq, after seeking permission from her heirs, handled the case successfully. Both

the mother and baby are stable, said Rescue 1122 officials.

Related Topics

Kot Addu SITE Rescue 1122 Women From Government

Recent Stories

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

1 hour ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

1 hour ago
 Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

4 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

21 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

24 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

1 day ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan