Woman Gives Birth To Baby At Rescue 1122 Ambulance In Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 10:50 AM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance belonging to Rescue 1122 at a remote village of Tank last night.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the woman gave birth to a child when she was being shifted from Garah-Muhabbat village of Tank to a hospital after experiencing labour pain.
Considering the medical condition of the woman, the Rescue’s medical emergency technicians successfully handled the case in a professional manner and the woman gave birth to a healthy child.
The spokesman said that rescue ambulances were equipped with delivery kits and other necessary medicines to deal with such emergencies.
He said both mother and the baby were in good condition and they were shifted to hospital for further medical checkup.
