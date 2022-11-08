Woman gives birth to baby boy on bus at M-4

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A woman gave birth to a baby boy on a private bus on M-4 Motorway on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 and Motorway Police, a family headed by Muhammad Shan was going to Alipur from Lahore.

The wife of Muhammad Shan felt pain near Abdul Hakeem and the family sought help from Motorway Police and Rescue 1122. The Motorway police approached Rescue 1122 for managing the case. The woman gave birth to a baby boy. When her husband, Muhammad Shan was contacted, he informed that it was a premature delivery (seven months).

Both woman and her child are stated to be healthy.