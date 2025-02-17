Woman Gives Birth To Baby In Ambulance
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 01:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A woman gave birth to baby in ambulance here at Basti Jhok near Haqran arae on Monday.
Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that upon getting information,the team reached the site.A woman was in severe labour pain and she gave birth to a child while shifting to District Head Quarter (DHQ) hospital.
Emergency Medical Technician showcased their professionalism and successfully facilitated the safe delivery of the baby.Both the mother and the newborn were reported to be in stable condition and were shifted to DHQ hospital after providing first aid.
The family appreciated the professionalism of the Rescue 1122 staff and extended their gratitude to the department.
