Woman gives birth to baby in ambulance of Rescue 1122

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :A woman gave birth to a baby in Rescue 1122's ambulance when she was being shifted to Nishtar Hospital, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Rescue 1122 received a call from a private hospital namely Al Siddique Hospital (Tataypur village) about the serious condition of a woman and sought help for her swift shifting at Nishtar Hospital.

When the ambulance was on its way to Nishtar Hospital, the woman felt severe complications.

The professionals of Rescue 1122 successfully managed the delivery and shifted the both, woman and her kid, safely to Nishtar hospital. However, the woman and her baby are stated stable in the hospital. The heirs of the patient lauded the matchless professional skill of the rescuers.