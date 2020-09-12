UrduPoint.com
Woman Gives Birth To Child In Rickhshaw In Constituency Of Sindh CM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:49 PM

Woman gives birth to child in rickhshaw in constituency of Sindh CM

The woman was being taken to Bhan Saeedabad hospital for delivery when she gave birth to the child near Lake Manchar—the constituency of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

JAMSHORO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2020) A woman gave birth to her child in a rickshaw in an area of Sehwan owing to lack of health facilities, the sources said on Saturday.

They said that the woman gave birth near Lake Manchar in the constituency of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“She gave birth to the child in rickshaw when she was being shifted to Bhan Saeedaba hospital for the delivery,” the sources in health department told Pakistan Point.

A video of the incidnet also went viral on social media.

The incident exposed level of health facilities in the area from where Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was elected to the provincial legislative assembly.

