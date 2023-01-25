UrduPoint.com

Woman Gives Birth To Four Babies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 09:53 PM

A young woman gave birth to quadruplets on Wednesday in the federal capital's private hospital, a spokesperson of the health institute confirmed

"All four babies - one baby girl and three baby boys and the mother are safe and sound. The joy of family had no bounds after they received the news of her giving birth to four children," he said talking to APP.

He said that the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department treated this complex case by cesarean section.

He said that the parents are pleased and grateful to Allah Almighty and the hospital team for the careful treatment of the case.

Head of the Obstetrics and Gynae Department Prof.

Dr. Bushra Kant congratulated and appreciated her dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and support staff for handling the delivery case successfully. She also paid tribute to the management for their continuous support and encouragement.

Imran Ali Ghouri, head of the hospital's Communications section, said that Obstetrics and Gynae Department is functioning with a state-of-the-art facility where such cases as well as other complex pregnancy and delivery cases are regularly treated with a high success rate.

He added that the hospital provides comprehensive healthcare to all, especially mother and child care, following international quality standards.

