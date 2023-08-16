Open Menu

Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplet

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Woman gives birth to quadruplet

A woman gave birth to quadruplet through a normal delivery in District Headquarters Hospital, here on Wednesday

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman gave birth to quadruplet through a normal delivery in District Headquarters Hospital, here on Wednesday.

According to hospital sources, the health of mother was sound but the new born babies were in intensive care.

Dr Tahir and Dr Fatima of the DHQ Hospital said the weight of the new born babies was 1.4, 1.1, and one kg each, which was very less than the normal weight.

Related Topics

Women Weight

Recent Stories

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf cond ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf condemns violence against minoriti ..

3 minutes ago
 Truce holds in Libya after clashes kill 55

Truce holds in Libya after clashes kill 55

3 minutes ago
 Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment ..

Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment

4 minutes ago
 Zardari condemns Jaranwala incident

Zardari condemns Jaranwala incident

5 minutes ago
 US says Danube attacks show Putin 'does not care' ..

US says Danube attacks show Putin 'does not care' on food security

5 minutes ago
 AIOU declares Spring 2023 semester results for var ..

AIOU declares Spring 2023 semester results for various programmes

3 minutes ago
Traffic policeman killed in firing incident

Traffic policeman killed in firing incident

3 minutes ago
 Sanjrani, Afridi condemn attacks on minority worsh ..

Sanjrani, Afridi condemn attacks on minority worship places

3 minutes ago
 Urdu University is fruit of life-long struggle of ..

Urdu University is fruit of life-long struggle of Maulvi Abdul Haq: Acting VC FU ..

3 minutes ago
 Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military per ..

Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military personnel

1 hour ago
 KUJ to hold protest rally on Friday against journa ..

KUJ to hold protest rally on Friday against journalist murder

1 hour ago
 Plant for Pakistan: A key initiative to control ri ..

Plant for Pakistan: A key initiative to control rising temperature, avert floods ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan