Woman gives birth to quadruplet

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman gave birth to quadruplet through a normal delivery in District Headquarters Hospital, here on Wednesday.

According to hospital sources, the health of mother was sound but the new born babies were in intensive care.

Dr Tahir and Dr Fatima of the DHQ Hospital said the weight of the new born babies was 1.4, 1.1, and one kg each, which was very less than the normal weight.