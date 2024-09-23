Open Menu

Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplet

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Woman gives birth to quadruplet

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A woman gave birth to quadruplet, including three sons and a daughter,

bringing immense joy to her family who belongs to tehsil Kabirwala.

Both the mother and newborns are healthy, said doctors in Nishtar hospital.

The woman belongs to village Baqirpur, a village in Kabirwala tehsil gave

birth to four babies at once.

Family head Israr Hussain overjoyed with

the birth of three sons and a daughter.

Expressing his happiness, Israr Hussain said, "Allah has blessed me with

four children at once." The good news quickly spread in the area, with

neighbors and relatives started visiting the Israr's home with sweets to

share in celebration.

Previously, Israr was the father of one son, and now, after four years

of marriage, he has become the father of four sons and one daughter.

