Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplet
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A woman gave birth to quadruplet, including three sons and a daughter,
bringing immense joy to her family who belongs to tehsil Kabirwala.
Both the mother and newborns are healthy, said doctors in Nishtar hospital.
The woman belongs to village Baqirpur, a village in Kabirwala tehsil gave
birth to four babies at once.
Family head Israr Hussain overjoyed with
the birth of three sons and a daughter.
Expressing his happiness, Israr Hussain said, "Allah has blessed me with
four children at once." The good news quickly spread in the area, with
neighbors and relatives started visiting the Israr's home with sweets to
share in celebration.
Previously, Israr was the father of one son, and now, after four years
of marriage, he has become the father of four sons and one daughter.
