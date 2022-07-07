UrduPoint.com

Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022 | 08:21 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A woman in tehsil Jarranwala gave birth to quadruplets two male and as many female babies -- at a private hospital on Thursday.

Abdul Razzaq, father of newborn babies, said that his wife gave birth to babies after surgery at a private hospital in Khurrianwala.

The health of mother and babies was good; however, care of infants was a must as they were born before time, a doctor said.

This is the second time when a woman has given birth to more than two babies in the tehsil. Earlier, a woman had given birth to six babies.

