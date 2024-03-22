Open Menu

Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Woman gives birth to quadruplets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A woman gave birth to quadruplets through normal delivery, here on Friday.

The babies were later shifted to Allied Hospital nursery from a private hospital as they were facing difficulties in breathing, said a team of Rescue-1122.

According to sources, the Rescue office received a call from Anmol Hospital that a woman Marya, wife of Usman, a resident of Liaquatabad No 2, had delivered two male and two female babies at the hospital, but they were suffering from some breath related issues and lack of oxygen.

The rescue team reached the spot immediately and shifted all the children to Allied Hospital nursery. The condition of the mother is stated to be stable.

