Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Woman gives birth to quadruplets

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A woman gave birth to quadruplets, including three sons and a daughter, bringing immense joy to her family who belong to tehsil Kabirwala.

Both the mother and the newborns are healthy, said doctors in Nishtar hospital. The woman belongs to Baqirpur, a village in Kabirwala tehsil.

She gave birth to four babies at once. The family, headed by Israr Hussain, is overjoyed with the birth of three sons and one daughter. Expressing his happiness, Israr Hussain said, "Allah has blessed me with four children at once." The good news quickly spread in the area, with neighbors and relatives started visiting Israr's home with sweets to share in the celebration. Previously, Israr was the father of one son.

