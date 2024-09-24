Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A woman gave birth to quadruplets, including three sons and a daughter, bringing immense joy to her family who belong to tehsil Kabirwala.
Both the mother and the newborns are healthy, said doctors in Nishtar hospital. The woman belongs to Baqirpur, a village in Kabirwala tehsil.
She gave birth to four babies at once. The family, headed by Israr Hussain, is overjoyed with the birth of three sons and one daughter. Expressing his happiness, Israr Hussain said, "Allah has blessed me with four children at once." The good news quickly spread in the area, with neighbors and relatives started visiting Israr's home with sweets to share in the celebration. Previously, Israr was the father of one son.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nishtar Hall reopens after renovation49 seconds ago
-
48 retailers held for overpricing essentials52 seconds ago
-
Shehbaz felicitates new Sri Lanka's PM54 seconds ago
-
PO arrested in double murder case56 seconds ago
-
Handicraft exhibition held to mark Women's Week11 minutes ago
-
Robbers injure two persons11 minutes ago
-
Growers advised to prepare land for gram cultivation11 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman secures payment resolution for Virtual University employee21 minutes ago
-
Chairman HEC welcomes appointment of VCs in different universities21 minutes ago
-
Police intensify crackdown against unfit PSVs, impounded 722 vehicles21 minutes ago
-
Protesting nursing students linked to previous violence: LUMHS administration21 minutes ago
-
Adivsor holds Khuli Katcheri30 minutes ago