Woman gives birth to quadruplets at once

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) ::A woman gave birth to quadruplets at once on Sunday at a private hospital in Timargarh, the doctor told media men.

The woman residing in Maidan, who was a delivery patient, was brought to the private Jasmin Hospital of Timargarh.

She was advised to have an operation by a lady doctor of another hospital, but senior gynaecologist Lady Dr Lubna Tahir of Jasmin Hospital skillfully delivered the woman in a normal manner without an operation.

"I have one boy and three girls," the woman said.

According to hospital officials, "The mother and child are doing well and discharged from hospital after spending several hours in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)."The newborn babies' parents were overjoyed with the birth of the four children and hailed the services and expertise of Lady Dr Lubna for the normal delivery.