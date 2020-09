PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :A woman on Sunday morning gave birth to five children at gynecology ward of the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar .

The spokesman of the hospital said that newborns include three boys and two girls.

He said that the mother and all the five children were in good health and doing fine.

The happy family belongs to Baghbanpura area of Peshawar.