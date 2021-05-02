Woman gives birth to quintuplets at LRH: Spokesperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A woman gave birth to quintuplets at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in metropolis here on Sunday.

Muhammad Asim, Spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), told that a woman resident of southern district Lakki Marwat had been brought into the Gynaecology Ward of the hospital. He said that she gave birth to five children and all are boys.

He said the condition of all the boys and their mother is stable.