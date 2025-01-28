Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Bannu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A woman in Bannu has given birth to quintuplets and all the newborns and mother were in good health.
According to Surgeon Dr. Waheed Rehman on Tuesday, the woman delivered five healthy babies simultaneously, including three boys and two girls.
Doctors have placed the newborns in oxygen boxes as a precautionary measure, however both the mother and the babies are reported to be in good health.
