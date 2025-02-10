Open Menu

Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A woman in Dir Lower had given birth to five babies at once, and both the mother and the newborns were in perfect health.

Dr. Abbas, the Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) of Timergara Teaching Hospital told media on Monday the woman, a resident of Shago, delivered two sons and three daughters.

Dr. Abbas confirmed that all five babies and their mother are completely healthy and doing well.

The father, Siraj Khan, expressed his happiness and gratitude to Allah Almighty for the blessing of five children.

It is worth mentioning that just last month, a woman in Bannu also gave birth to quintuplets.

