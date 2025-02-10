Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Dir Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A woman in Dir Lower had given birth to five babies at once, and both the mother and the newborns were in perfect health.
Dr. Abbas, the Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) of Timergara Teaching Hospital told media on Monday the woman, a resident of Shago, delivered two sons and three daughters.
Dr. Abbas confirmed that all five babies and their mother are completely healthy and doing well.
The father, Siraj Khan, expressed his happiness and gratitude to Allah Almighty for the blessing of five children.
It is worth mentioning that just last month, a woman in Bannu also gave birth to quintuplets.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection
Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..
Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu
Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..
16% growth in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi during 2024
SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Dir Lower4 minutes ago
-
Emergency medical supplies dispatched to Kurram via helicopter: Advisor4 minutes ago
-
Ancient Sarai Culture declines4 minutes ago
-
CS urges engineering graduates to focus on practical experience4 minutes ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security & Research meets14 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima calls for ethical AI, data security34 minutes ago
-
Miani Tribe holds 'Golden Night' to unite for welfare of people34 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 202 emergencies last week34 minutes ago
-
Pulses are key component of diet: Nutritionist54 minutes ago
-
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of Fatima Surayya Bajia observed1 hour ago
-
Pakistan’s largest Youth Summit to begins in Peshawar with a Cultural Night1 hour ago