Woman gives birth to septuplets children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A 31-year-old woman Saturday gave birth to septuplets children at Jinnah International Hospital in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :A 31-year-old woman Saturday gave birth to septuplets children at Jinnah International Hospital in Abbottabad.

According to the details, a 31-year-old woman Rukhsana has given birth to seven at the same time, however, all the babies are in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to premature birth.

Hospital Registrar Dr. Rukhsana told APP that the babies were born in 32 weeks instead of 36 weeks, the newly born babies were including four males and three females while all of them including the mother were in stable condition.