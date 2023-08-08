Open Menu

Woman Gives Birth To Sixtuplets, Only One Survived

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Woman gives birth to sixtuplets, only one survived

A woman gave birth to 6 children at a Charity Hospital here on Tuesday but among whom only one survived

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman gave birth to 6 children at a Charity Hospital here on Tuesday but among whom only one survived.

According to the hospital sources, the only surviving infant of Shrimati Rekha Lakshman, a female child, was also not stable.

The Medical Superintendent of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation Waseem Shaikh informed that Rekha was a resident of Kunri, Umerkot district, and she was admitted in the hospital on Monday night after 11 pm.

He added that the woman was six months pregnant and that she gave birth to 6 children among whom one was born dead.

The MS said all the newborns were very underweight.

According to him, premature birth became the reason for the deaths of newborns.

He told that the woman was in a stable condition.

