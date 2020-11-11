UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Gives Birth To Twins In Rescue 1122 Ambulance

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Woman gives birth to twins in Rescue 1122 ambulance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman from newly merged Khyber District gave birth to twin baby girls in an ambulance of Rescue 1122 while on way to hospital in Peshawar on Tuesday night.

According to Rescue 1122, a call of emergency was received last night from a remote area of Khyber District.

Responding to the emergency call, rescue team reached the venue and decided to shift the lady to hospital in Peshawar who was already in labor, adds the officials.

During shifting, the lady's condition started deteriorating on which the medical technician in the ambulance decided to carry delivery within the vehicle.

Before reaching the hospital, the lady gave birth to twin baby girls who both are in good health and proper weight.

On reaching hospital, doctors on duty declared both mother and baby girls as normal and discharged them after giving necessary medicine and treatment.

It merits a mention here that this is the fourth case of delivery within the vehicle during current month while shifting of women to hospital in ambulances of Rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Peshawar Vehicle Rescue 1122 Women From Weight

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

17 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

20 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

21 minutes ago

Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan’s Bigg ..

24 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahr ..

36 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.