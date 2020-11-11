Woman gives birth to twins in Rescue 1122 ambulance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman from newly merged Khyber District gave birth to twin baby girls in an ambulance of Rescue 1122 while on way to hospital in Peshawar on Tuesday night.

According to Rescue 1122, a call of emergency was received last night from a remote area of Khyber District.

Responding to the emergency call, rescue team reached the venue and decided to shift the lady to hospital in Peshawar who was already in labor, adds the officials.

During shifting, the lady's condition started deteriorating on which the medical technician in the ambulance decided to carry delivery within the vehicle.

Before reaching the hospital, the lady gave birth to twin baby girls who both are in good health and proper weight.

On reaching hospital, doctors on duty declared both mother and baby girls as normal and discharged them after giving necessary medicine and treatment.

It merits a mention here that this is the fourth case of delivery within the vehicle during current month while shifting of women to hospital in ambulances of Rescue 1122.