Woman Gives Birth To Twins Inside Rescue 1122 Ambulance

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A woman gave birth to twins inside the ambulance of Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 informed that an expecting woman from Shagai area of Pajagai Road was being shifted to the hospital by the rescue staff in an ambulance.

Owing to the critical state of the women, the lady emergency medical technician, Mehrun Nisa of Rescue 1122 expertly handled the situation with the consent of the family of the woman.

The professional skills of the lady medical technician paid off as the woman in labor gave birth to twins inside the Rescue 1122 ambulance.

The lady rescue worker said in such cases they carry along delivery kits and other needed material to handle the emergency situation and save the life of mother and child. Satisfied with her services, she said the woman and her twins were safe and healthy.

