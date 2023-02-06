UrduPoint.com

Woman Gives Birth To Twins Inside Rescue 1122 Ambulance

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Woman gives birth to twins inside Rescue 1122 ambulance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A woman gave birth to twins inside the ambulance of Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

A spokesman of Rescue 1122 informed that an expecting woman from Ashab Baba area was being shifted to the hospital by the rescue staff in an ambulance.

Owing to the critical state of the woman, the lady emergency medical technician, Mehrun Nisa of Rescue 1122 expertly handled the situation with the consent of the family of the woman.

The professional skills of the lady medical technician paid off as the woman gave birth to twins inside the Rescue 1122 ambulance.

