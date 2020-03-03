UrduPoint.com
Woman, Granddaughter Die In Roof Collapse In Malakand

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:19 PM

Woman, granddaughter die in roof collapse in Malakand

Two including a woman and her granddaughter were killed in a roof collapse incident in Batkhela on Tuesday

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Two including a woman and her granddaughter were killed in a roof collapse incident in Batkhela on Tuesday.

According to police, dilapidated roof of a house owned by Wazir Muhammad was collapsed entrapping his family.

Rescue workers and locals retrieved the trapped family members from the rubble. Two of the family members including Jahan Bibi and her two-year-old daughter were found dead.

Remaining family members were shifted to nearby hospital and there condition was stated to be stable.

