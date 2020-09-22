UrduPoint.com
Woman, Grandson Die, Three Injured In Roof Collapse

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:14 PM

Woman, grandson die, three injured in roof collapse

A woman and her grandson were killed when roof of their dilapidated house collapsed here in Palway Muhallah early Tuesday morning

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A woman and her grandson were killed when roof of their dilapidated house collapsed here in Palway Muhallah early Tuesday morning.

Police said, the incident took place in Shawa Addan, Muhallah Palway where wife of Fazal Muhammad along with family children were asleep when roof of the house suddenly collapsed.

As a result, the woman and her five-year-old grandson were killed while three other children including a boy and two girls were injured.

Local people and rescuers retrieved the bodies and injured from the rubble and shifted them to hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

