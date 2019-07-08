UrduPoint.com
Woman Granted Bail In Heroin Recovery Case

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:01 PM

Woman granted bail in heroin recovery case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted bail to a woman arrested by Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a case pertaining to recovery of three kilogram heroin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted bail to a woman arrested by Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a case pertaining to recovery of three kilogram heroin.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard a bail petition filed by accused woman Abida Perveen.

During hearing, the petitioner's counsel appeared before the court and pleaded that there was insufficient evidence against his client. He prayed the court to grant bail to the accused person.

However, ANF's officials stated that the force had arrested the accused with three kilogram heroin. The woman was trying to smuggle the drugs abroad, they said.

After hearing arguments, the bench accepted the bail of accused against surety bonds worth one lac rupees.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

