Woman Gunned Down
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 11:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman was shot dead by his brother over an issue in Hadali Police limits on Friday.
Police said Farooq-e-Azam gunned down her sister Uzma Naz on suspicion of hercharacter.
On information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.
