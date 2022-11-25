Woman gunned down by brother

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A woman was gunned down by her brother over family brawl at Langer Khailanwala village here on Friday.

Kundian police said that the victim was identified as-- widow Naheed Bibi (35) who had an altercation with her brother Muhammad Arif over domestic issues.

The accused managed to escape after committing crime.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.