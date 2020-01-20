UrduPoint.com
Woman Gunned Down By Husband In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:17 PM

Woman gunned down by husband in Faisalabad

A woman was shot to death by her husband in the area of Rodala Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : A woman was shot to death by her husband in the area of Rodala Road police station.

Police said Monday that Nazra Bibi, resident of chak 365-GB quarreled with her husband Javaid Iqbal and settled in her parents house.

The man later went to his in-laws house to settle the issue but the woman refused. In a fit of rage, Javaid opened fire on her.

Consequently, Nazra received serious bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

However, the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

