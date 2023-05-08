UrduPoint.com

Woman Held For Allegedly Posing As Police Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 09:35 PM

The Taxila Police arrested a woman impersonating a police officer and extorted money worth Rs 0.4 million from a man

The Taxila Police arrested a woman impersonating a police officer and extorted money worth Rs 0.4 million from a man.

According to the police sources, the woman impersonated as Sub Inspector intercepted a car and took the car driver into custody on the pretext of drug smuggling in the limits of Taxila Police Station.

Later, the man was released from illegal detention after getting gratification of Rs 0.4 million. The sources said that after getting a complaint- the Station House Officer (SHO) Sarmad Ilyas traced the woman stated to be the ringleader of the gang involved in extorting money from the public as an imposter female Police Sub Inspector and arrested her.

The extorted money was also recovered from her possession. The Police spokesman has said that the accused woman was jailed after the registration of a case against her at the police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

