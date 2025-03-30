Open Menu

Woman Held For Blackmailing Through False Case Of Sexual Assault

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Woman held for blackmailing through false case of sexual assault

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Alpa police arrested a woman and her accomplice for orchestrating a false rape case to extort money, here on Sunday.

According to police sources, the accused, Zawar Bibi alias Rubina Mailsi, along with her accomplice Muhammad Irshad, first filed a fabricated rape complaint and later withdrew their statement after receiving a hefty amount in bribes.

Station House Officer (SHO) Alpa Police Station Muhammad Hanif Gujar and the investigating officer led the operation to arrest the culprits. Initially, a rape case was registered against two men, Mazhar Abbas and Qurban Khan. However, during the investigation, the complainant, Zawar Bibi, along with her witness Muhammad Irshad, appeared before the police and submitted an affidavit, claiming she had mistakenly accused the men and refused to undergo a DNA test.

Further inquiries revealed that two individuals, Muhammad Riaz and Ghulam Yaseen, informed the police that Zawar Bibi and Muhammad Irshad had extorted Rs 570,000 from them through blackmail. Upon searching the woman’s bag, police recovered the full amount, while an additional Rs. 800 and a mobile phone were found in Muhammad Irshad’s possession.

Investigations confirmed that Zawar Bibi had initially filed a false rape case, recorded a statement before a medical officer, and later retracted her claims after receiving the bribe.

Alpa police have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 2A-2B of the Anti-Rape Act 2021 and Section 213 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Both individuals were now in custody and facing legal action and further investigations were underway, police sources added.

