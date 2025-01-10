Open Menu

Woman Held For Committing Theft At Jewellery Shop

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Woman held for committing theft at jewellery shop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Bani Police on Friday arrested a female suspect who had committed a theft at a jewellery shop in the guise of a customer and recovered the stolen gold chain worth over Rs 550,000.

A Rawalpindi Police in a statement said that the accused Sadaf visited the shop as a customer and asked the salesman to show her the gold chain, which she later stole.

The Bani Police traced her using all means, including human intelligence.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja congratulated the Station House Officer Bani and his team for the arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen item.

Related Topics

Police Bani Rawalpindi Gold All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to t ..

Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level

11 minutes ago
 Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single ..

Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting ..

UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources

37 minutes ago
 ‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al ..

‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..

38 minutes ago
 SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in K ..

SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan

1 hour ago
 Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on J ..

Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17

1 hour ago
1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss fut ..

1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation

1 hour ago
 Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances ..

Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024

2 hours ago
 Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Edu ..

Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers ..

PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..

3 hours ago
 ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 2 ..

ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ce ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan