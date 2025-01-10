Woman held for committing theft at jewellery shop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Bani Police on Friday arrested a female suspect who had committed a theft at a jewellery shop in the guise of a customer and recovered the stolen gold chain worth over Rs 550,000.

A Rawalpindi Police in a statement said that the accused Sadaf visited the shop as a customer and asked the salesman to show her the gold chain, which she later stole.

The Bani Police traced her using all means, including human intelligence.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja congratulated the Station House Officer Bani and his team for the arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen item.