Woman Held For Filing Bogus Kidnapping Case Against Husband
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 09:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Khangarh Police arrested a woman for filing a false kidnapping case against her husband, driven by resentment over his second marriage.
According to police sources, the woman had accused her husband of abducting their daughter, but police investigations revealed it was a fabricated story.
A police spokesperson confirmed that a case was registered at Khangarh Police Station after the woman alleged that on April 14, her husband had abducted their daughter from Chaman Bypass.
The FIR was promptly lodged based on her complaint.
Under the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO), special teams were constituted to recover the girl. Utilizing modern investigative tools and technology, the police began tracing the missing child.
During interrogation, the complainant, who was the mother of the girl, confessed to falsely implicating her husband as an act of revenge for his second marriage. Acting on the mother’s confession, police successfully recovered the girl from a seminary in Multan.
