Woman Held For Planning A Suicide Attack Belongs To BLA's Offshoot: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Spokesperson of Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday confirmed that Noor Jahan arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Makran from Turbat on the charge of planning a suicide attack belonged to Majeed Brigade, a group of banned BLA

Noor Jahan revealed during the investigation that it was banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) which asked her for carrying out the planned suicide attack.

She said it was unearthed during the investigation that the financial support to the woman for the planned suicide attack was provided from a foreign country by a person named Nadeem Ahmed.

She said the widow of Aslam Achoo, who was killed in Afghanistan, was preparing numerous women for carrying out subversive activities in the country.

The spokesperson said the CTD along with security agencies conducted an operation in Arzoo market, Turbat on May 16 and recovered suicide vest, six hand grenades, a Kalashnikov and other explosive material from Noor Jahan and her accomplice's possession.

She said a case was registered in CTD Makran police station against the women and later produced before the court. Further investigation was underway, she added.

The spokesman said the women involved in such activities were not Balochi as it was against our tradition.

She said the Balochistan government was making concerted efforts for development and economic prosperity of its residents.

