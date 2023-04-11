Close
Woman Held For Travelling On Fake Passport

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The immigration officials of the Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday apprehended an Afghan woman from Bacha Khan International Airport for attempting to travel abroad on a fake passport.

According to an official of Immigration, the Afghan woman, who was carrying a 14-month-old infant, used a fake Afghan passport to go to France but the FIA officials on suspicion of her travel documents offloaded her from the plane and on verification found her passport fake.

She was arrested on the spot and handed over to FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Peshawar for further legal action.

