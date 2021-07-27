Woman held in chains from a year rescued

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) ::The district police on Tuesday rescued a young lady who was held captive and bound down by chains in her own house from a year.

According to police, the husband and real brother of the victim had chained and locked her up in a room in her own house and left her to live in utter indignity for the reason that she wanted to do a job and pursue a case against her husband.

A police team escorted by lady police, acting on a tip off, received from a volunteer that a woman was detained and being forced to live in miserable condition, raid on the house and found the woman lying on the floor with her feet and neck tied in iron chains.

The police team immediately freed the victim lady and arranged medical treatment while apprehended her real brother and husband from the spot .

Police lodged an FIR against them and started investigation.