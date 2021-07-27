UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Held In Chains From A Year Rescued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Woman held in chains from a year rescued

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) ::The district police on Tuesday rescued a young lady who was held captive and bound down by chains in her own house from a year.

According to police, the husband and real brother of the victim had chained and locked her up in a room in her own house and left her to live in utter indignity for the reason that she wanted to do a job and pursue a case against her husband.

A police team escorted by lady police, acting on a tip off, received from a volunteer that a woman was detained and being forced to live in miserable condition, raid on the house and found the woman lying on the floor with her feet and neck tied in iron chains.

The police team immediately freed the victim lady and arranged medical treatment while apprehended her real brother and husband from the spot .

Police lodged an FIR against them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Job Young Women FIR From

Recent Stories

Sale of animals worth Rs. 55 Million reported thro ..

1 minute ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 194.8 million, d ..

51 minutes ago

Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on ..

47 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

48 minutes ago

Estonian Women's Fencing Team Wins Epee Tournament ..

49 minutes ago

Umrah Pilgrims; sterilization efforts intensify at ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.