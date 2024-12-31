Open Menu

Woman Held In Fake Degree Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Woman held in fake degree case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan arrested

a woman for using counterfeit degree to secure employment in Pakistan

Television Corporation (PTV).

FIA spokesperson said on Tuesday that Shahida Pirzada aka 'Shigi,'

presented a fake matriculation certificate along with her application

for a make-up artist position in ptv.

After verification by the Multan board, the certificate was found fake.

Upon it, the FIA team immediately arrested Pirzada in Multan.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Circle Federal Investigation Agency Women PTV Employment

Recent Stories

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

25 minutes ago
 Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surge ..

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery

40 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

42 minutes ago
 China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

2 hours ago
 Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

2 hours ago
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at L ..

Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

2 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Janu ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan