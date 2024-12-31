Woman held in fake degree case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan arrested

a woman for using counterfeit degree to secure employment in Pakistan

Television Corporation (PTV).

FIA spokesperson said on Tuesday that Shahida Pirzada aka 'Shigi,'

presented a fake matriculation certificate along with her application

for a make-up artist position in ptv.

After verification by the Multan board, the certificate was found fake.

Upon it, the FIA team immediately arrested Pirzada in Multan.

Further investigation was underway.