Woman Held In Fake Degree Case
Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan arrested
a woman for using counterfeit degree to secure employment in Pakistan
Television Corporation (PTV).
FIA spokesperson said on Tuesday that Shahida Pirzada aka 'Shigi,'
presented a fake matriculation certificate along with her application
for a make-up artist position in ptv.
After verification by the Multan board, the certificate was found fake.
Upon it, the FIA team immediately arrested Pirzada in Multan.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery
UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024
Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman held in fake degree case2 minutes ago
-
Plan to convert UoP on solar energy finalized2 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life, other injured in Swabi2 minutes ago
-
Karachi police chief orders strict measures to curb aerial firing on New Year’s eve2 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan revises fees for tourism & forestry sectors2 minutes ago
-
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison9 minutes ago
-
PHP issues security plan for effective patrolling on new year night12 minutes ago
-
PM’s economic reforms package to boost growth, attract investment: Dr Tariq Fazal12 minutes ago
-
Kurram situation: Insulin of Rs 4.2mln handed over heath department12 minutes ago
-
PTWS pays tribute to late Maj. General Kamal Akbar12 minutes ago
-
Revenue darbar held at Tank’s Tehsil building12 minutes ago
-
Two women killed,one injured in a road mishap22 minutes ago