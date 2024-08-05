Woman held with 1kg drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested a woman involved in selling drugs in educational institutes here on Monday.

According to a police report, on a tip-off, a team of Mansoorabad police raided and arrested a woman, identified as Fiza alias Moona, of Chak No.

203-RB. She was involved in selling ice and hashish in educational institutes.

The police team also seized over 1kg of hashish from her custody and registered a case.

An investigation is ongoing.