Woman Held With 1kg Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested a woman involved in selling drugs in educational institutes here on Monday.
According to a police report, on a tip-off, a team of Mansoorabad police raided and arrested a woman, identified as Fiza alias Moona, of Chak No.
203-RB. She was involved in selling ice and hashish in educational institutes.
The police team also seized over 1kg of hashish from her custody and registered a case.
An investigation is ongoing.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor student shot, injured in front of school9 minutes ago
-
DC appoints vaccination teams to vaccinate cattle19 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima28 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation29 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road29 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar39 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive49 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted2 hours ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago