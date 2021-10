SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged woman drug-peddler and recovered 2.5-kg heroin from her.

Police said that,acting on a tip-off, Atta Shaheed police team conducted a raid at Chak 46 SB and caught Amina Bibi along with the contraband.

A case was registered against her.