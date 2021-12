Police on Friday arrested a woman drug-peddler and recovered narcotics from her

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested a woman drug-peddler and recovered narcotics from her.

Satellite Town police station team conducted a raid at Ali Town, arrested Sardaran Bibi and recovered 2.65-kg hashish and 50-gram heroin from her.

A case was registered against her.