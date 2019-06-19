QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :A woman and her daughter drowned in a stream at Aranji Yat near Wadh Tehsil area of Khuzdar district on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (R) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai, a family was enjoying picnic near Aranji Yat stream when Manza wife of Amanullah and her daughter Aysha drowned into the stream while Muhammad Arif became unconscious while trying to save them.

Levies force on information reached the site and pulled out the bodies and the injured Muhammad Arif from the stream.

Later, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.