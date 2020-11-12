Woman, her four-year old gang-raped in Kashmore

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2020) A mother and her four-year old child girl was gang-raped in Kashmore, the reports say.

A video of the child girl standing next to her mother Tabassum Bibi shared the details of horrible incident happened to her in “broken words”. Police officials were also seen there, standing around the victim woman and her 4-year old daughter.

The woman burst into tear as the child girl said that she was also the victim.

According to the reports, the woman and her daughter were subjected to rape and torture in Kashmir district of Sindh for four days. The accused shaved the girl’s head after committing rape with her. The woman who was in search of some work was invited by some people to Kashmore for job.

The reports said that the girl was subjected to brutal torture that her intestine appeared out from her body. The culprits also pressed her tiny neck.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also took notice of the horrible incident and directed the Sindh government to immediately take action and bring the culprits to justice.

“This is just horrible. In shock,” said the PPP Chairman who is currently in Gilgit-Baltistan for political campaign for Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Police said that one of the culprits was arrested and investigation was underway, adding that all the accused involved in heinous act would be arrested soon and would be brought to justice.