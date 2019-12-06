Woman, her minor daughter die after jumping into canal

Naushahro Feroze (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) A woman jumped into canal along two children in Sindh district Naushahro Feroze.According to media reports, a woman jumped into canal along two children in Sindh and as a result woman and girl 09 died in the incident while boy was recovered safely.

Dead bodies were shifted to hospital.Police started investigation of the incident.