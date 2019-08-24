UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman, Her Small Son Gunned Down In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 11:09 PM

Woman, her small son gunned down in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a woman and her 4-year-old son at Custom near Sariab area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a woman and her 4-year-old son at Custom near Sariab area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victims were present at a house when armed assailants entered the house and opened fire at a woman Bibi Jameela and her son Samiullah and fled from the scene.

As a consequence, both died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet wounds.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Quetta Police Died Women From

Recent Stories

Police Hoses G7 Protesters in South France As Summ ..

1 minute ago

Cummins grabs place in record books with 95-minute ..

1 minute ago

Afghan President Arrives in Saudi Arabia for Unann ..

1 minute ago

Two die, 12 injure as van plunges into ravine in B ..

31 minutes ago

PTI govt to continue journey of progress: Minister ..

31 minutes ago

Tehran Blacklists US Policy Institute for Promotin ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.