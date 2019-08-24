Woman, her small son gunned down in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a woman and her 4-year-old son at Custom near Sariab area of Quetta on Saturday

According to police sources, the victims were present at a house when armed assailants entered the house and opened fire at a woman Bibi Jameela and her son Samiullah and fled from the scene.

As a consequence, both died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet wounds.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered the case and started investigation.