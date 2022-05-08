UrduPoint.com

Woman, Her Son Sustain Burn Injuries In Acid Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 10:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A woman and her 12 year old son were burnt severely as three outlaws allegedly threw acid on them in limits of City Police Station Kot Addu.

According to police sources, a woman namely Nasreen Bibi and her son Jehanzeb were sleeping in their home when three persons identified as Rana Asad, Rana Sikandar and Rana Asif entered the home and threw acid on Nasreen and Jehanzeb. Resultantly, they both sustained severe burn injuries at face, chest and legs.

The alleged outlaw managed to escape safely after throwing acid.

The sources hinted that one of the outlaw allegedly wanted to establish illicit ties with Nasreen Bibi.

However, after her denial, the alleged outlaw along with his companions, threw acid on her and her son. The police arrested the alleged outlaws and also registered case under anti -terrorism act, section 336 B. The both injured persons were shifted to burn unit at Nishtar hospital. Police also collected forensic evidences from the site. DPO Tariq Williayat rushed the incident site and stated that the culprits would be punished as per law.

