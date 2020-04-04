UrduPoint.com
Woman, Her Suckling Baby Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 03:54 PM

A woman and her suckling daughter were killed while her son and a relative sustained serious injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) : A woman and her suckling daughter were killed while her son and a relative sustained serious injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 said on Saturday the accident took place at Sammundri Road near Saloni Jhal where a rashly driven car crashed into a parked truck.

As a result, Shahida (30) w/o Abdus Sattar and her one-year-old daughter Tahira died on the spot while her son Ameer Hamza (3 years) and a relative car driver Shafiq (30) sustained serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.

Police are investigating.

