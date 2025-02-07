Woman hit death by train

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A women was crushed to death by train as she was crossing the railway track near Tariqabad Bhattak under the jurisdiction of Factory area police station on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Zainab(23) was crossing the railway track when all of sudden train crushed her to death.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.