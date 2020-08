KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman was killed in an accident on bypass road here in the limits of Saddar police station late Monday.

Police said on Tuesday that a young woman ,yet to be identified, was standing alongside the road when a speeding car hit and over ran her. She died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital. Police started investigation.