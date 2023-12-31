Open Menu

Woman Hit To Death

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Woman hit to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) A woman died in a road accident in Sadar Tandlianwala police limits on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that Sughran Bibi, wife of Liaqat of Chak No.452-GB, was cross the road when a speeding motorcycle hit her. As a result, she received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital but died on the way. The police took the body into custody and started an investigation, he added.

